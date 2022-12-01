After more than ten years of opposition, the Netherlands would like to drop its objection to passport-free travel by Romanians. The government still has ‘questions’ about Bulgaria.

That is what sources in The Hague and Brussels say. Romania and Bulgaria have wanted to join the Schengen zone since 2011, an area of ​​26 countries in Europe where there are no border controls between them. The Netherlands has been against the accession of the Eastern European countries from the start. Although the countries meet all the requirements on paper, there is too much corruption in those countries, according to the government.

Other countries, such as Finland, Germany, Sweden, Belgium and France, were also critical. They dropped their objections after the two countries took additional measures. Austria is still hesitant, but the Netherlands is now the only EU country still blocking the accession of Romania and Bulgaria.

Unanimity

The European Commission has put the accession of Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia on the agenda of a European consultation next week, with a decidedly positive opinion, which means that it will also be voted on. Decisions are taken in those meetings on the basis of unanimity. All Member States must therefore agree to the accession.

The cabinet, which is expected to take a decision tomorrow, would like to admit Romania and Croatia to Schengen, but not Bulgaria. Why one country does and the other does not, should become clear tomorrow. Sources from The Hague do not want to lose that. However, the European Commission has linked Romania and Bulgaria. If the cabinet remains against Bulgaria's accession, it must veto it. That doesn't happen often.

Three ministers

The Bulgarian government sent three ministers to the Netherlands this week. Among other things, they had a conversation with MPs, hoping to change the Dutch position. In October, the House voted in favor of a motion calling on Prime Minister Mark Rutte to ‘take no irreversible steps’ until further investigation has been carried out. The accession of Romania and Bulgaria, a parliamentary majority ruled, could ‘create security risks for the Netherlands and the entire Schengen area’.

Romanians and Bulgarians can now also come to the Netherlands; the two countries are members of the EU. Free movement of persons and goods is regulated in the Union. If Romania and Bulgaria are admitted to Schengen, they will also be able to travel without a passport.

