Cabinet minister Satish Mahana has become a corona in the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh. His Corona test report came back positive on Saturday. The cabinet minister tweeted that he was found corona infected. Along with this, he appealed to the people in contact to get the corona virus tested. Let me tell you that a dozen ministers and legislators of the UP government have been affected by the Corona epidemic.

UP’s Industrial Development Minister Mahana tweeted on Saturday, “I got the test done yesterday after seeing the initial signs of Kovid, whose report has come out positive.” He said, ‘I have isolated myself at home with the advice of doctors. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please get your inquiry done.

These ministers of UP government became Corona positive

A day earlier, UP government spokesperson and cabinet minister Siddharthnath Singh was also found to be Corona positive. Apart from this, the Corona report of UP Panchayati Raj Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Chaudhary Udaybhan Singh also came positive. So far in the Yogi government, Minister of State for Medical and Health Atul Garg, Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, Village Development Minister Rajendra Pratap Singh alias Moti Singh, Law and Justice Minister Brajesh Pathak, Water Power Minister Mahendra Singh, AYUSH Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dharam Singh Saini, Apart from Upendra Tiwari, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports and Youth Welfare, BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh Corona is among the infected.

Corona to Siddharth Nath Singh, cabinet minister of Yogi government

Epidemic Two ministers died

Home Guard Minister Chetan Chauhan and Technical Education Minister Kamal Rani Varun died in the grip of Corona epidemic in UP.