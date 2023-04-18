UpdateThe cabinet already has ideas about repaying the debt of honor and support for Groningen in response to the parliamentary inquiry into gas extraction in that area. State Secretary Hans Vijlbrief (Mining) said this on Tuesday. However, King’s Commissioner René Paas parried that there is still ‘a big gap’ between the wishes of the people of Groningen and the cabinet plan.

“I know what they want and I also know what we want to offer,” says Vijlbrief. The minister added: “It’s not about bidding, it’s not a fish market. It’s about people.”

Vijlbrief hinted that he thinks that the issue is not always spoken about with enough respect. He called on people on Tuesday to ‘remain just as dignified on this subject’ as chairman of the parliamentary committee of inquiry Tom van der Lee was in debate with the House of Representatives last week.

According to Vijlbrief, the most important point is that people suffer from earthquakes as a result of gas extraction, from which the whole of the Netherlands actually benefited. “We did that together and we have to find the right solution for that.” In addition, ‘damage and repair is the very first and most important thing for Groningen’. See also “Our territory is on its knees”

However, there is still a “substantial” and “large gap” between the wishes of administrators from the Groningen region and the plans presented to them by the cabinet on Tuesday evening, said King’s Commissioner René Paas after hours of consultation with a large cabinet delegation.

Paas said that the cabinet’s proposals in response to the report of the parliamentary committee of inquiry that investigated gas extraction in Groningen are serious and “more than an apple and an egg”. Prime Minister Mark Rutte was also present at the meeting.

