Municipalities should be able to impose a levy more easily on homeowners when, for example, new sewer systems or more parking spaces are installed in their neighbourhood. The cabinet is looking at how the existing municipal benefit tax can be ‘improved’.

Municipalities can already impose a levy on property owners if money is allocated for better facilities in a neighbourhood, such as extra parking spaces. The idea is that the value of the property of real estate and land owners will increase as a result and they will therefore have to contribute. In practice, however, municipalities hardly ever impose this so-called benefit tax. The government is investigating whether this can be done more often in the future.

The benefit tax now often leads to legal battles. A few years ago, for example, shopkeepers in Gouda were levied tens of thousands of euros after new rubbish bins and benches were installed in the shopping centre. The judge later overruled that. And the municipality of Hengelo had to repay tons of imposed benefit tax to owners of buildings in the center after a lengthy lawsuit.

The study into ‘improvement of the benefit tax’ should be completed by the end of this year. The levy is mainly intended for business premises, but can also be imposed on private homeowners. Whether the levy will indeed be imposed more often is still uncertain, says Minister Hugo de Jonge (Public Housing and Spatial Planning). “But we are looking for ways to prevent taxpayers’ money invested in an area from leaking out.”

Land politics

It is part of a whole pile of plans to change land politics in our country, which De Jonge has sent to the House of Representatives. “We make agreements about where, what and for whom we build homes. But there are still few agreements about the ground, which is now often a brake on building quickly,” he says.

The construction of new homes often takes a long time and is expensive, partly because municipalities sometimes have to negotiate with speculators who want to get the most out of it when drawing up new zoning plans. This is especially a problem in urban areas. De Jonge comes up with a number of proposals to speed up procedures. It should also become easier to expropriate someone.

The cabinet wants to build 900,000 new homes in the coming years, two thirds of which must be affordable for lower and middle incomes. De Jonge: “In recent years, too many homes have been built that are not affordable for people with a normal salary. This is partly because unrealistically high amounts were paid for the sale of land. Everyone thought: here come villas.”

Speculation

The government wants to better offset the costs of public facilities (such as the construction of roads and electricity) against the purchase price of land. It is also looking for ways to prevent speculation with land. For example, the cabinet is considering a new levy on the increase in the value of land if the zoning plan is changed to, for example, residential construction. Such a tax already exists in France and Switzerland.

In addition, the government wants to have a more principled discussion about who should benefit from the increase in the value of land when the government invests in something. That is why De Jonge, together with Minister Hanke Bruins Slot (Internal Affairs) and State Secretary Marnix van Rij (Taxes), is investigating whether the benefit tax can be imposed more often.

