After the 'disgusting excesses' during the demonstration against the arrival of the Israeli president at the opening of the Holocaust museum in Amsterdam, the government is considering whether additional measures are necessary around the commemoration of May 4 and 5. A majority in Parliament calls the chanting of controversial and anti-Semitic slogans 'reprehensible' and 'unacceptable'.
#Cabinet #additional #measures #Holocaust #museum #demonstration
Strikes | Gas stations don't run out of gas, the chains are reassuring
Gasoline will not run out during the strike, but there may be availability problems at individual stations, the ABC and...
Leave a Reply