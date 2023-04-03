Employees who have been given a temporary contract for the third time must then be taken on permanently. If that does not happen, the company may not offer them a new temporary contract until five years later. This contract break is now still six months away, but the cabinet wants to put an end to ‘revolving door constructions’, whereby workers keep going from temporary contract to temporary contract.

