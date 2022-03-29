A levy on meat can help consumers to make healthier and more sustainable choices, expects Minister of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality Henk Staghouwer (ChristenUnie). He is investigating whether such a price incentive can be introduced, in combination with a sugar tax and a VAT reduction to 0 percent for fruit and vegetables. The proceeds of the levy should go to farmers, he writes in a statement evaluation of food policy.

A sugar tax and a VAT reduction were already in the coalition agreement, a levy on meat was not mentioned. VVD and CDA in particular stay far away from it because many voters on the right find a meat tax patronizing and compelling. A call to eat less meat was removed from a government climate campaign in 2019, according to the ministries of Economic Affairs and Agriculture because such a text was sensitive, in politics and the sector.

Backflow

Carola Schouten (CU), the previous agriculture minister, did see price measures as a way to make agriculture and food production more sustainable. Research by Wageningen University that was published in July 2021 showed that a levy only works if the money is funneled back to livestock farming, for example in the form of subsidies for investments in sustainability. A simple meat tax might reduce consumption, but not increase the sector’s motivation to become more sustainable, because the money in the treasury ends up in the big heap. A tax on the keeping or slaughter of meat would have the effect of shifting production (and emissions) abroad, the researchers warned.

Investigating a meat tax is in line with policies that have already been initiated, including more sustainable food production, a shift from animal to vegetable proteins and ‘true pricing‘, whereby costs for the environment and climate are included in the price of products.

Staghouwer is also considering making agreements with the industry about a minimum percentage of sustainable and organic products on the shelf. He is aware that the war in Ukraine is making food more expensive. But to ensure that healthy and sustainable food “remains available to everyone”, a “resilient” food system must go hand in hand with sustainability, Staghouwer writes.