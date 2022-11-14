State Secretary Maarten van Ooijen (Public Health) is investigating the possibilities for a total ban on nicotine pouches, also known as snus. Snus with tobacco is already prohibited in the Tobacco and Smoking Products Act. Concerns now focus on snus without tobacco, but with nicotine.

“We are investigating the possibilities of banning that as well,” says a spokesperson for Van Ooijen. The nicotine pouches now fall under the Commodities Act. The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority is tackling the trade in nicotine pouches containing more than 0.035 milligrams of nicotine per pouch. Most bags contain more nicotine and are already banned in practice on the basis of the Commodities Act, Minister of Justice Dilan Yesilgöz writes to the House of Representatives.

The use of this snus variant among young people is increasing, as Yesilgöz and Van Ooijen are told from, among others, secondary schools. They find it 'worrying that such an addictive and harmful product is used by young people', writes the minister, also on behalf of Van Ooijen.

Apart from the risks of addiction, children are regularly approached by criminals to do illegal chores in exchange for snus. The minister finds this ‘absolutely unacceptable. When recruiting with snus, there is a form of criminal exploitation; children are first seduced and later coerced into committing crimes’.

In order to stop this and other forms of recruitment of children and young people, she invests together with Minister Franc Weerwind (Legal Protection) in the prevention of organized and subversive youth crime.

