Companies will soon no longer be allowed to impose a non-competition clause on staff who leave for a longer period of time. Furthermore, it must be exactly clear in which places someone may not perform a comparable job, there must be a compelling interest for such a clause and the employer must pay compensation to the employee as compensation.

Employees are increasingly bound by a non-competition clause. This means that, after the end of their contract, they are not allowed to do the same type of work at a competing company.

This restrictive rule was once allowed to protect employers’ business interests. But that restriction is often not justified, according to research, according to the government. This makes it less easy for employees to change jobs and employers less easily find people.

Modernize

The cabinet has therefore decided to modernize the non-competition clause. Minister van Gennip (Social Affairs and Employment): "A non-competition clause may be necessary to protect trade secrets or business relationships, for example. But we now see that contracts increasingly contain a non-competition clause as standard, while there is no good reason for this. That is unnecessarily restrictive."

It must soon become clearer in advance when a non-competition clause can be included and invoked by an employer. This also prevents going to court, according to the minister.

The clause is legally limited in duration and must be geographically demarcated. In permanent contracts, the employer must also justify the weighty business interest of a non-competition clause. Finally: if an employer holds a departing employee to the non-competition clause, the employer must pay compensation. This amount will be a legally determined percentage of the most recently earned salary.

Research by research agency Panteia shows that one in three employers uses a non-compete clause, almost always as a standard clause in the contract. There is not always a good reason for this, for example because the employee does not have access to relationships or sensitive information.

