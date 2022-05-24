Victims of sexual assault or rape who report to the police should immediately get the help of a lawyer. In this way, the government wants to strengthen the position of victims of sex crimes.

The intention to immediately offer victims the help of a lawyer is stated in a letter from Minister Franc Weerwind (Legal Protection) to the House of Representatives.





There are serious concerns about the course of sexual assault cases. Victims often refrain from reporting the crime, or continuing to do so. Not only does the vice squad suffer from major shortages, victims often have to wait a long time for the trial and they are hardly kept informed of the progress in their file. Special victim lawyers, a growing specialization, must assist victims from the outset.

A trial was previously conducted with the use of victim lawyers. They worked – just like lawyers who assist offenders – with a picket service, where they were available on call. The government pays the assistance. The cabinet will decide at the end of this year whether this method will become practice throughout the country.

Achilles

Incidentally, it appeared recently that reports of sexual crimes rarely lead to convictions: not even one in ten victims who go to the police for rape see the perpetrator convicted. In 2021, the police counted 2,168 reports of rape and 2,144 assaults. That year, 195 perpetrators were convicted of rape and 234 of sexual assault. The lack of evidence is often the Achilles heel in sex cases, although victim lawyers also complain about a lack of (good) research.

The government has made it its aim to 'strengthen' the 'position of the victim' in criminal law. Weatherwind therefore comes with more plans. For example, from 1 July next year, suspects who are in prison on suspicion of a serious sexual offense or violent crime must be present at hearings. From January, victims and next of kin will also have the right to speak at hearings where it is decided whether the tbs of a perpetrator will be extended. They can then also insist on the conditions that can be imposed on leave or release, such as a restraining order or contact ban.