Visiting a terrace will soon be possible without a corona pass. A majority of the House of Representatives voted this week for the use of access passes in, among other things, the catering industry, but thought checking them on terraces went too far. The cabinet has now agreed to this and has sent the amended rules to the House of Representatives and the Senate.











If people want to enter, also to use the toilet, pay or reach the terrace, they must show a good QR code.

Various parties, including the entire coalition, have major question marks about the measure on the terrace because people sit in the open air there. There the virus spreads less quickly.

Outgoing corona minister Hugo de Jonge understands the considerations of the House of Representatives. In addition, he states that on terraces generally not very large groups of people sit together. That is why the cabinet is going along with the House and the access pass for terrace visitors will not be issued.

Indoor

From September 25, everyone aged 13 or older who wants to go to a restaurant or cinema, for example, must show a corona ticket. This can be obtained with full vaccination, recovery after an infection or a negative test result.

If an outdoor terrace is not covered or is open on at least three sides, guests may be served without a corona certificate. The rules for takeout are also being relaxed, so that, for example, sports canteens can sell drinks without a check to eat elsewhere on the site.

A condition is, however, that the scheme is not used to organize parties or festivals, according to the new rules.

Chaotic

During Thursday’s debate about corona, outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte first said he saw added value in corona access passes for the terrace. According to him, terraces can become crowded and chaotic and it is easier for enforcement not to make too many exceptions.

45 million euros will be made available for enforcement. With that money, municipalities can hire security guards to check whether catering establishments actually check their guests for a valid corona ticket. The precise details of enforcement will be worked out in the coming days, together with the mayors who form the Security Council.