Grolsch and Heineken brewers have incurred the fury of the cabinet because they will continue to fill cans without a deposit after April 1. This is evident from inquiries on this site. In doing so, they violate the law, according to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management. Reports against the companies are imminent.

The Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate is now aware of the brewers’ intention, and will enforce it if they actually continue to fill ‘old’ cans from Saturday. “We are on top of it,” said a spokesperson. She cannot yet say exactly what steps the inspectorate wants to take.

Recycling Netwerk Benelux, a collective in which Greenpeace and Milieudefensie, among others, are represented, is preparing a criminal report. According to the organization, which has been advocating deposits on cans for years, the brewers have had enough time to prepare. The introduction of the law was previously postponed by three months under pressure from the business community. See also Costa Rica is not dead and can still qualify, says coach - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

The brewers argue that they are breaking the law. According to Heineken and Grolsch, a transitional period of three months will apply from 1 April, the date on which the deposit scheme takes effect, during which companies can replace the existing cans with new ones bearing the deposit logo.

Read also: German stampede on cans in the border region: ‘No deposit yet, so stock up!’

Step-by-step

Heineken plans to gradually convert its brands in the coming weeks. Only in May will it be the turn of the largest brand – the Pilsner. “It is not feasible to do everything at once,” says head of communications Mark Blok. “That’s why we’re doing it in steps. That has also been agreed with the customers.”

Grolsch is not finished yet either. In Twente, the bulk of the beer will be transferred to the deposit cans in the course of April, the last copies will follow in the course of May. The brewers argue that switching too quickly leads to wastage of raw materials. See also USA: Shooting at Indiana mall leaves four fatalities

According to a spokesperson for State Secretary Vivianne Heijnen (CDA, Environment), that kite will not work. After April 1, old stock may still be sold. But everything that is produced from then on must be in a can with a deposit logo.”



Quote

Now consumers have to look for a logo on every can. They can hand in one can, but not the other

Suze Govers, spokesman for Recycling Netwerk Benelux, fears that the actions of the brewers will jeopardize the success of the deposit scheme. “Now consumers have to look for a logo on every can. They can hand in one can, but not the other. If you want a behavioral change, you have to make it as easy as possible for people.”

When asked, brewers AB InBev (Jupiler, Hertog Jan) and Royal Swinkels (Bavaria, Palm) state that after 1 April they will only fill deposit cans. The same goes for Coca Cola and Red Bull.

Vivianne Heijnen (CDA) © Jeroen Meuwsen



Watch our news videos in the playlist below: