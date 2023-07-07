A escalating conflict about asylum has proved too powerful for Rutte’s fourth cabinet: the coalition of VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie has fallen. After VVD Prime Minister Mark Rutte himself pushed the discussion to a head on Wednesday, mutual trust had completely disappeared. The ChristenUnie eventually broke up.

After months of rippling consultations about asylum, the discussion gained momentum this week and then completely derailed. It was Prime Minister Mark Rutte himself who put the talks under high tension during an emergency meeting at his Ministry of General Affairs on Wednesday evening.

According to insiders, the ChristenUnie announced on Friday evening that it could not live with the latest proposals of the asylum deal that the coalition was trying to conclude.

Rutte suddenly asked on Wednesday for even stricter rules regarding the family reunification of war refugees who receive a residence permit here. VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie had been talking about the theme of migration and limiting the influx of asylum seekers for months, but Rutte himself – under pressure from his VVD supporters – put extra pressure on with those demands. See also Aid organization Oxfam fears hunger crisis in East Africa

According to D66 and ChristenUnie (CU), Rutte asked too much when it came to limiting family reunifications of war refugees. The demands of the VVD went much too far for them. The coalition parties drew a ‘red line’ on this point.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte at the Binnenhof prior to the weekly Council of Ministers. © ANP

When CU refused to agree, Rutte said on Wednesday that he still wanted to enforce it by voting on it in the Council of Ministers. That is an exceptional route and immediately made an irreparable dent in mutual trust.

Not only at ChristenUnie, but also D66 and CDA were surprised by the VVD maneuver, say those involved. They speak of a ‘crazy’ move by Rutte. “We are getting this pushed down the throat. What is Rutte doing?”, an insider wondered.

For the VVD, however, a ‘maximum result’ in reducing the number of asylum applications at the same time was desperately needed. Both Rutte herself and party leader Sophie Hermans have repeatedly promised VVD supporters results in recent months, not only with migration deals in Africa, but also with new measures for the Netherlands. A Tunisia deal is not enough, the liberals said. See also The New York Times calls the MST a Marxist and says it creates a dilemma for Lula

Crisis atmosphere

Other parties do wonder why the VVD forced the crisis atmosphere right now. Last year, asylum seekers slept outside in the grass near Ter Apel, but this year the influx of asylum seekers may be somewhat lower than the 70,000 people previously expected. The real heat seems to come from the asylum file.

Partly for this reason, sources from the other parties suspect that the chances of new elections play a role in the VVD surprise. The VVD is in a less bad position than the rest of the coalition. CDA is currently waiting for a massacre if new elections come, D66 would also lose a lot. But the VVD could possibly remain the largest. Especially if the liberals succeed in campaigning on this theme under the heading: ‘We wanted stricter asylum rules, the rest didn’t’.

For Rutte it is the third time (of his four cabinets) that his team does not sit out the ride. Rutte IV has lasted about a year and a half. Now that the cabinet has fallen, grand plans may also grind to a halt. In any case, below are the targets for nitrogen reduction, as is a large part of the climate fund. See also Lauterbach admissible to Aus for emergency laws

Watch all our videos about politics here: