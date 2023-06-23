Gas extraction in Groningen will come to an end on 1 October. State Secretary Hans Vijlbrief (Mining, D66) announced this on Friday. It had been known for some time that the gas tap would be turned off, but it is now known that October 1, 2023 will go down in the history books as the official end of sixty years of gas extraction in Groningen — according to a ruthless parliamentary committee of inquiry at the expense of the interests of Groningen residents, who for years were systematically ignored.

He knows that the problems for Groningen residents have not been resolved with the decision, but Vijlbrief told journalists at the Binnenhof that “the source of all misery” will finally be “closed” from October. The international gas crisis last year made it uncertain whether that would be possible at all. Vijlbrief also did not rule out the possibility that the gas tap will have to be opened to a limited extent next winter, for example in the scenario that the gas storage facilities are empty and the winter is severe. Next year the gas wells will really close.

Closing the Groningen gas tap will therefore succeed this year, despite doubts about whether that would still be possible. “A stroke of luck for Groningen residents,” said Vijlbrief, “which ultimately reduces the risk of earthquakes.” An important factor in this ‘windfall’ is that the nitrogen plant in Zuidbroek has been completed and will become operational in October. Imported foreign ‘high calorific’ gas is mixed with nitrogen in the factory. This makes it low-calorific, just like Groningen gas.

As of April this year, five of the eleven gas wells in Groningen are on ‘pilot light’, which produces a minimal amount of gas. Unlike the other six, those are not completely closed for emergencies. The province of Groningen therefore blames the Vijlbrief for leaving the “door ajar”. “Now it is done under conditions,” says deputy Tjeerd van Dekken (PvdA). “We don’t want those conditions.”

