Home page politics

Split

From January onwards, 5.5 million people in need will receive an average of around 12 percent more citizen’s money. © Monika Skolimowska/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

Announced by Social Minister Heil, now decided by the cabinet: Citizens’ benefits will be increased by an average of 12 percent on January 1st.

Berlin – Citizens’ benefit recipients should receive significantly more money in the coming year. In Berlin, the Federal Cabinet passed a corresponding regulation from the Federal Ministry of Social Affairs. Social Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) had already announced the increase at the end of August.

For single people, the citizen’s allowance should be increased by 61 to 563 euros. Adults living with partners will in future receive 506 euros instead of the previous 451 euros. Overall, the increase on January 1, 2024 is expected to bring an average of around 12 percent more money to around 5.5 million people in need. dpa