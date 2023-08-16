Home page politics

From: Stephen Krieger

Split

The draft law on cannabis legalization is presented to the Bundestag. The Union continues to warn of a “loss of control” and dangers for children and young people.

Berlin – The Union has asked Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) to stop the planned partial legalization of cannabis cultivation and consumption. Bavaria’s Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) emphasized on Wednesday (August 16) that the federal government should not continue to ignore the extensive criticism from doctors, the German Association of Judges and the police union. He said: “If Lauterbach still does not come to his senses, Chancellor Scholz must pull the emergency brake and stop the ludicrous course of legalization.”

The federal cabinet in Berlin passed the corresponding draft law by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday. After approval in the cabinet, the law still has to go through the Bundestag and Bundesrat. According to the Lauterbach Ministry, however, it is not subject to approval in the state chamber. The ministry expects it to come into force by the end of the year.

Cannabis legalization: Intense discussions about Lauterbach’s draft in advance

The draft law was hotly debated in advance. Between the traffic light parties and the opposition Union as well as some Union-led countries, it is disputed whether partial legalization promotes cannabis consumption or merely takes it out of illegality. In addition, the question of sufficient prevention of addiction risks and a possible further burden on the judiciary is controversial.

A draft law by Health Minister Lauterbach provides for the limited legalization of cannabis. © Imago Images

The CDU member of the Bundestag Simone Borchardt spoke to the news agency Reuters critical of the draft: “I think this law is a serious mistake.” She complained that the risks of decriminalization were underestimated. In addition, the traffic light coalition would simultaneously cut the financial resources for preventive measures.

Cannabis legalization: drug commissioner defends project

The federal government’s addiction and drug commissioner, Burkhard Blienert (SPD), on the other hand, defended the project. It is good that Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) now wants to set cannabis limits for drivers, he said Deutschlandfunk.

It is disputed whether the law relieves or additionally burdens the judiciary. Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP) rejected the fears of the German Association of Judges. If people could legally buy and use cannabis, fewer cases would end up in court, he said spark media. The previous drug policy had failed. “It has not curbed consumption, it has pushed countless people into crime and created a thriving black market.” The judges’ association had warned that legalizing the drug would lead to an additional burden on the judiciary.

Traffic light coalition: The Scholz cabinet at a glance View photo gallery

Cannabis may soon be legal in Germany: Buschmann praises Lauterbach

Buschmann disagreed. “In general, if people can buy and consume cannabis legally, there will be fewer cases that end up in court,” stressed the Federal Minister of Justice. He is confident that a “more pragmatic drug policy will lead to relief for the courts”. “The skepticism expressed by the judges’ association may also be due to the fact that there are general political reservations about this project,” said Buschmann. According to Buschmann, Lauterbach’s draft law combines realism with prevention.

According to the draft law, adults will be allowed to possess 25 grams of cannabis in the future. To a limited extent, self-cultivation at home or in associations is to be legalized. There will be no shops selling cannabis for the time being. (skr with agencies)