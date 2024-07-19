Yesterday, Thursday, was a cabinet day, with the virtual president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, who appointed the secretaries of: Culture, Claudia Curiel de Icaza, Tourism, Josefina Rodríguez Zamora, and Labor and Social Security, Marath Bolaños. Now all that remains is to appoint the secretaries of: SEDENA, and the Navy, which have a general and an admiral of the highest ranks in the armed forces.

The secretary of tourism, who comes from Tlaxcala and is already 34 years old, is considered the youngest secretary in the cabinet, while the tourism and culture ministers are people Claudia trusts, given that they still serve as heads of their respective branches in the government of Mexico City.

Among the people of the Fourth Transformation, the possibility that Beatriz Gutiérrez, the wife of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, would assume the position of Secretary of Culture was mentioned, but with yesterday’s appointments it seems that she was left by the wayside, although it is not yet ruled out that she could be appointed to one of the sub-secretariats or important directorates of this department.

Medley. The dispute for control of the PRI continues. Yesterday, the former presidents of the party, Dulce María Sauri and Enrique Ochoa, asked the electoral court to immediately approve the ruling of Reyes Rodríguez Mondragón, so that the challenge is returned to the party justice commission and the start of the reelection process of Alejandro Moreno, which would begin next Monday with the registration of the candidates for the national leadership, is avoided.

Meanwhile, the former governor of Sinaloa, Francisco Labastida Ochoa, thundered again against “Alito”, saying that he is clinging to the party leadership to avoid going to jail, since he faces lawsuits against him for 4 billion pesos that he allegedly stole from the government of Campeche, and in a self-critical manner he recognizes that the PRI lost with AMLO for not having increased the minimum wage above inflation, the flag of social justice was lost.

In Sinaloa and Ahome, the leaders, deputies and councilors: Paola Garate, Bernardino Antelo, Mario Zamora, Cesar Emiliano Gerardo and Senator Paloma Sánchez, are unconditional supporters of Alejandro Moreno and will defend his reelection tooth and nail.

SUPPORT FOR THE COUNTRY. Governor Rubén Rocha launched at least two programs focused on the countryside yesterday. The first was the distribution of seeds for various seasonal crops, which began yesterday in Mocorito and will benefit 2,000 producers who will plant 7,500 hectares, with an investment of 15 million pesos. The second was the launch of the two planes of the rain stimulation program to combat drought and which will spread iodide over the basins of the dams between July 15 and October 15.

MONEY. Uncertainty continues here in Los Mochis among those who invested their money in Billions Trade Club who do not know what will happen to their investments.

“The PRI lost because it did not increase salaries”: Francisco Labastida, former governor.

