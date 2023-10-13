The prices of public transport tickets do not have to increase next year. The outgoing cabinet has allocated 420 million euros for this. The House of Representatives had requested this. State Secretary Vivianne Heijnen (Infrastructure) announced in a letter to Parliament on Friday that the cabinet will implement two motions on this matter.
Domestic editorial
Latest update:
18:51
