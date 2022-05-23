The Supreme Court has ruled that savers who did not object do not have to be compensated for overpaid tax in recent years. But although this is not legally necessary, the cabinet simply cannot afford to leave it at this, writes political reporter Hans van Soest in this comment.

If you fill out your tax form, you can assume that the government will not make you pay a tax that is actually not allowed. Yet that happened for years among savers. In December, the judge ruled that the way in which the government levies tax on savings is not allowed. The 60,000 taxpayers who filed the case were compensated. But the hundreds of thousands of savers who duly did what was required of them and did not object, have so far been left behind.†

For years now, people who have a lot of savings in the bank have been submitting their tax returns every year. The interest on savings is low or even negative. Since 2017, the Tax and Customs Administration has applied a formula whereby savers also pay tax on assumed investments, even if they had all their savings in the bank. That is no longer allowed by the judge. The 60,000 objectors now receive money from the State. But the judge also said last Friday that savers who have not objected should not be compensated† After all, the tax law offers no scope for objections with retroactive effect. The government has not yet said what it will do with that ruling.



From now on, object to everything that you have to pay for security, otherwise you can whistle for your money if we have made a mistake

But anyone who pays taxes can assume that the rules are good† The judge ruled in December that this was not the case. Then it can’t be the case that people who have paid taxes well are now told: too bad dude, bad luck. That is unjust. In addition, the cabinet will then send a clear message to society: from now on, object to everything you have to pay for security, otherwise you can whistle for your money if we have made a mistake. This leads to further legalization of the system. Compensating all those savers costs billions. But if the government doesn’t do it, it can’t be sold.

