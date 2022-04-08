From 1 June, the cabinet will lose the power to close schools and contact professions such as beauticians and hairdressers under the Temporary Act on Covid-19 Measures in the event of a revival of the coronavirus. That is what Minister Ernst Kuipers (Public Health, D66) writes on Friday a letter to parliament† The basis that makes it possible to impose a maximum group size and to use the corona pass in education is also disappearing.

The Council of State has yet to consider the sixth extension of the law. In February, the Council stated that the temporary corona law cannot simply be extended, because there must be a direct threat from the epidemic. Then a fifth grant of the law was under discussion, from 1 March to 1 June. Kuipers states in Friday’s letter that the cabinet finds a “partial extension” of the law “necessary” in order to take effective measures when the virus resurfaces, with a view to relieving the burden on care.

For example, it remains possible for the cabinet to close the catering industry, to make the one and a half meter rule and the use of mouth caps mandatory again. Travelers from abroad may also be subject to a quarantine and test obligation. Earlier, the basis for introducing a curfew and limiting the sale and consumption of alcohol was removed.

The cabinet only wants to ban the temporary corona law when the amendment to the Public Health Act has been completed. The change concerns the possibility of using the corona pass in the workplace “in some cases”. Unlike the temporary law, the amendment would provide the cabinet with a permanent legal basis for the measure.