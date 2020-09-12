On September 12, the Russian authorities permitted the choice to allocate funds from the reserve fund to the Ministry of Labor of the Russian Federation for incentive funds to social employees working with coronavirus sufferers, reported on website cupboard.

As reported in early September, greater than 5 billion rubles will probably be allotted from the federal government’s reserve fund for these functions.

Rostrud will allocate funds for subventions to the areas for the fee of unemployment advantages in full.

Additionally permitted was a undertaking to amend the distribution of subsidies for month-to-month funds to residents of the Russian Federation, assigned on the start of a 3rd youngster and subsequent youngsters. They are going to be acquired by dad and mom till the kid reaches the age of three.

We add that the federal government will allocate virtually 22 billion rubles from the reserve fund for funds to medical doctors for the remedy of sufferers with coronavirus. It additionally turned recognized that Russian social employees have been paid 9.3 billion rubles for work in the course of the pandemic.