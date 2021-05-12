The new climate law was approved by the federal cabinet on Wednesday. An overview of all changes brought about by the new set of rules.

Berlin – Germany gets a new climate law. On Wednesday (May 12th) this went through the Federal Cabinet *. The exact details of the climate goals were fought to the last. After a ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court, the legislators had to improve the climate targets. The court lacked sufficient guidelines for reducing emissions from 2031.

Federal Environment Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD *) announced on Wednesday in the “ARD * -Morgenmagazin” that there will be an immediate program for the climate law with measures to implement the climate targets. According to information from the German Press Agency (dpa), the cabinet should decide on this accompanying decision on Wednesday. It initially remained unclear which instruments should be involved.

New climate law: stronger climate protection by 2030 – reduction of greenhouse gases

The new climate law contains ambitious goals for the reduction of greenhouse gases. For the first time, Germany has set itself the national target of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions to almost zero by 2045 compared to 1990 levels. Until then, only as many climate-damaging gases should be allowed to be emitted as can be neutralized again. To date, emissions have decreased by 40 percent. The new law stipulates that by 2030 they will decrease by at least 65 percent compared to 1990. All of this is intended to serve the goal of fulfilling Germany’s contribution from the Paris climate protection agreement.

The new draft climate law also provides for modified emission levels for six sectors. According to this, the energy sector, industry, buildings, transport, agriculture and the waste sector must gradually reduce CO2 and other greenhouse gases – even more so than before. The annual emissions from 2023 to 2030 will be redefined. The task for the energy sector is particularly big: While 175 million tonnes of CO2 equivalents were previously allowed in this sector for 2030, according to the new plans it is only 108 million tonnes. Traffic must also save another 10 million tons of greenhouse gases by the end of the decade

According to the judgment of the Federal Constitutional Court: Annual reduction targets until 2040

So far, there has been no precise timetable for reducing greenhouse gas emissions between 2031 and 2040. That was one of the main points of criticism of the Federal Constitutional Court. Almost two weeks ago, the judges warned that the time after 2030 must also be regulated by law. The current plan provides for annual percentage targets until 2040. By 2035, greenhouse gases should have fallen by 77 percent, and by 2040 by 88 percent.

The targets in the sectors alone will not be enough to make Germany 100 percent greenhouse gas neutral by 2045. This is also determined by the new law, as reported by the dpa. Natural ecosystems such as forests or moors should provide the remaining three percentage points. This point is new in the law, as is the obligation to make these ecosystems particularly fit for it. Because only if they are intact can they bind enough CO2 from the atmosphere.

Concrete measures still unclear – Schulze: “Nobody can duck away anymore”

The concrete measures of the law are still unclear. Possible instruments are an early phase-out of coal and a faster expansion of wind and solar energy. In addition, lowering the price of CO2 on fossil fuels is an important point. “We have to set the price for 2022 now. That cannot be done by the next government, then it will be too late ”, said the deputy Union parliamentary group leader Andreas Jung (CDU *).

In the coming weeks, the federal government wants to launch an immediate program with initial measures to implement the climate targets. Among other things, it also stipulates that landlords should in future bear half of the costs of the CO2 price on oil and gas that has been in effect since January 1st.

As reported by AFP, Schulze (SPD) said in the "ARD morning magazine" that the law was a "really important framework" because it made climate protection legally binding. "Nobody can duck back." If a given goal is not achieved, as was the case this year in the building sector, "then we have to rework immediately," says Schulze. Then the responsible ministers – in this case for construction and economy – would have to present an immediate program. They'd have to say how they're going to make up for the missed target they've had.