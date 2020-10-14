The Union Cabinet and the CCEA i.e. Economic Affairs Committee met on Wednesday under the chairmanship of PM Narendra Modi. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has said that in the cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi, an important decision has been taken that the new national education policy will now be implemented. The #STARS program has been fixed for this. Now learning by applying education and learning will not be understood. It will be run with the help of World Bank in 6 states. These states are Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Odisha.The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the new ‘Teaching-Learning and Results for States’ (STARS) program under the National Education Policy (NEP). 5718 crore rupees will be spent under the World Bank assisted program. The announcement was made by Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar after the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The program will be implemented as a new centrally funded program by the Department of School Education and Literacy of the Central Government.

The Cabinet also allowed the Nagarnar Steel Plant to be demerged from the National Mineral Development Corporation Limited and the strategic disinvestment of the demerged company by selling the entire government stake to a strategic buyer. The Cabinet has allowed amendment of the ‘ADNOC Model’ to increase the commercial viability of the existing strategic petroleum reserves of the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve Limited.

System will be applicable in these states

Javadekar said that this program will be implemented in Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madh Pradesh, Kerala and Odisha. He said that this will pave the way for fundamental improvement in education. Language knowledge of students will improve and the rate of completion of secondary education will improve. Javadekar said that this decision will increase cooperation between states, training of teachers and improving examinations as well as enable India to participate in international competitions with preparation.

Special package to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Javadekar said that the cabinet has also approved a special package of Rs 529 crore under the National Rural Livelihood Campaign ‘Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana for the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Javadekar said that Deen Dayal Antyodaya National Livelihood Mission Scheme runs in all rural areas of the country. 2/3 of the people living in rural Kashmir, Ladakh and Jammu will join the scheme. The Union Cabinet has approved a special package of Rs 520 crore for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. It will last for five years. 10,58,000 families will benefit from this.