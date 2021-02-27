The Cabinet of Ministers of the Russian Federation approved the decision to allocate funds to the Ministry of Finance for additional payments to doctors who work with COVID patients. website government.

The order was prepared in accordance with the corresponding decree of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. The document provides for one-time insurance payments to doctors, nurses and paramedics, ambulance drivers who help fight the coronavirus.

In mid-January, the head of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Murashko, said that Russian medical workers received payments for 188 billion rubles in total.

We add that Vladimir Putin signed a decree on lump sum payments in the amount of more than 68 thousand rubles to doctors from among the military and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Federal Penitentiary Service and the National Guard for working with patients with coronavirus.

Earlier, the Federation Council reported that doctors who treated patients infected with coronavirus would have the opportunity to retire ahead of schedule.