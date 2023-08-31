The cabinet has agreed on next year’s budget. According to demissionary finance minister Sigrid Kaag, there is a ‘balanced package’. She also says nothing about the details of the package. These will be announced on Prinsjesdag.

On Wednesday afternoon it was announced that the outgoing cabinet will allocate an extra 2 billion euros to help families at risk of ending up in poverty. Kaag only wants to say that the budget is covered. She cannot say whether everyone for whom poverty is now threatening can breathe a sigh of relief. “I can’t look into everyone’s wallet.” However, the government has drawn up the budget ‘with an eye’ for lower incomes.

The 2 billion will go to better purchasing power for the lower and middle incomes. This is paid for, among other things, by increasing the burden on companies and the highest incomes, a source said earlier. However, there would still be a gap of 300 million euros. Whether that gap will be closed with taxes or cutbacks, Kaag did not want to say.

The money will be used to increase the rent allowance and child-related budget, among other things. People are also less likely to be cut on social assistance benefits.

Pleasant ambience

According to Kaag, the agreement was reached in a ‘good atmosphere’. There was political tension within the cabinet whether there would be cuts or whether the burdens for companies and the rich would increase. The VVD in particular did not want large companies to pay for the costs, said outgoing economy minister Micky Adriaansens earlier.

Because the cabinet has fallen, there will be little new policy. Outgoing cabinets are expected to be cautious about major expenditures. Yet there will be money for poverty reduction: the Central Planning Bureau warned of sharply increasing poverty if the cabinet did not intervene. Various poverty schemes would expire at the end of this year without action by the government.