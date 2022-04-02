Civil servants who do not want to get too cold should put on a sweater from today. In government buildings, the heating will immediately be reduced by an average of 2 degrees: from 21 to 19 degrees, for example.

With this, ministers Rob Jetten (Climate, D66) and Hugo de Jonge (Wonen, CDA) want to set a good example and be more economical with gas. In addition, the cabinet calls on advertisements in the national newspapers to take shorter showers and to set the thermostat at home to a maximum of 19 degrees.

In the government, the thermostat is lowered by two degrees in approximately two hundred office buildings of the Central Government Real Estate Agency, those involved state.

Trade unions FNV and CNV applaud the lowering of the heating. National team leader of the FNV, Remko Mast, responds: ,,If you see what is happening in Ukraine and that we can contribute by turning the heating down a bit, it seems to me a small effort.” The FNV member hopes that staff also consider the slightly lower temperature sufficient’. ,,If we are a little less warm, we could perhaps put on a sweater instead of a T-shirt or shirt.” The advantage, he says, is that about three quarters of civil servants still work from home. Mast emphasizes that lowering the thermostat ‘also completely matches the sustainability goals’. See also Zelensky's encouragement should not be necessary

A thermostat is set a few degrees lower. European prices for natural gas and electricity are high and Russian gas is filling the war chest. © ANP



socks

André Van der Vlugt of CNV Government calls it ‘a good thing’. “We must all do our best in the fight against the energy crisis. I assume that the officials also show solidarity. They can always put on an extra pair of socks.”

In order to burn as little Russian gas as possible, the municipality of Amsterdam turned the thermostat everywhere in mid-March 3 degrees lower, so it doesn’t get hotter than 18 degrees. According to alderman Marieke van Doorninck (Sustainability), Amsterdam saves 15 percent on the gas bill in one fell swoop. It has been calculated for the entire European Union that if the room temperature in all 27 Member States is set at 18 degrees Celsius, Europe will save 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

Will it be blue-eyed? That is not necessary, says Boris Kingma, who studies for TNO how the human body keeps itself at temperature. At least, if you respond to the lower temperature with warmer clothing. “But if they don’t change their behavior, there are probably people who will get very cold.” See also Science and Technology - How was the intervention that restored movement to three paraplegics?

Energy prices have risen sharply due to the war in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia. The government has earmarked money to ease the pain for the poorest households in particular, but is also focusing on measures to reduce gas and electricity consumption.

Isolate

In addition to saving advice, the government offers subsidies and cheap loans for people who want to insulate their homes better. The aim of this National Insulation Program is to tackle a total of 2.5 million poorly insulated homes in the years up to and including 2030. 4 billion euros is available for this.

Environmental organization Natuur & Milieu is pleased with the insulation plans and the government campaign, but also advocates measures for companies and organisations. Significant energy savings have never been more important. The climate crisis, the war in Ukraine and rising energy prices. We have no time to lose,” he said.

