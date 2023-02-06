The so-called distribution law that can force municipalities to provide asylum reception is ‘unnecessarily complex’ and raises ‘probing questions as to whether it is feasible’. This is according to the Council of State, the highest judicial body that also advises the government on new laws.

In other words: the Council of State doubts very much whether the law is sensible, but – contrary to what was thought – does not put a hard line through the law. The compulsion inherent in the law is not easily broken.

The Council of State has doubts about, among other things, the aspect of the law that municipalities that offer more shelter are rewarded for this. This brings a ‘competitive element’ that ‘does not contribute to the solidarity between municipalities’ that the government ‘has in mind’.

The adviser also finds much of the law still unclear, for example about the role of provinces (which municipalities de facto enforce) and the period within which the municipalities must realize the reception places. “That’s not clear.” The Council of State further writes: ‘Many aspects of the bill have also not yet been worked out in detail, such as how exactly the distribution of reception places between provinces and municipalities is established. However, the distribution touches the core of the bill and cannot simply be arranged at a later time (…).’

The Council of State recommends amending the law and writing a 'simpler system' in the law that does not contain any constraint, but does have clear 'tasks' about how many reception places a municipality must offer.

Political deal

The proposed distribution law is a vital part of the political deal that VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie concluded to avert the asylum crisis around the Ter Apel application center. In addition to extra homes for asylum seekers and more money, the parties also wanted municipalities to be forced to receive asylum seekers. A number of mayors press their mustache when there is a demand for places. This generated a lot of resistance, especially within the VVD: the coercion went down the wrong way with the liberal supporters, but eventually the deal was reached with lobbying by VVD leader Mark Rutte.

The asylum deal has been crumbling since birth. In legal proceedings brought by asylum seekers, judges have already criticized the measure that family reunifications have been paused. Asylum seekers who now receive a residence status, and are therefore allowed to bring their family over, must first wait for a home before they can bring family here. But judges have already put a stop to that in individual cases. The procedures in which it is decided whether someone is entitled to asylum were also stretched in duration, but the judge did not want to allow that in a number of cases. See also Moreno trusts that a majority of the PP in Castilla y León will settle the debate on a Government with Vox in the Junta

Solution

Now that the deal is fragile, there will be more pressure on VVD leader and Prime Minister Rutte. It is committed to European measures throughout the EU to reduce the influx of asylum seekers. The Netherlands wants more money for border controls and the return of rejected asylum seekers more often. The EU should also conduct an experiment by handling asylum procedures at the European external border. In this way, refugees and disadvantaged migrants can be separated more quickly.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte during the press conference after the weekly Council of Ministers. © ANP

At the beginning of February there will be a European summit where migration is on the agenda. According to Rutte, the summit should ultimately lead to measures in ‘March, April’. According to him, the need is clear: “We now have a very high influx, looking at the average.”

Rutte wants to return to ‘normal’ numbers, which ‘we can handle’. This year, the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) expects that 75,500 places will be needed, because more asylum seekers will come to the Netherlands again from the spring. If nothing changes, our country will be short of 38,000 reception places for asylum seekers. See also Corona scandal in Austria: millionaire shows off video of après-ski party

Limiting the influx is also important for Rutte as VVD leader. He promised his supporters ‘personally’ that he would work on the influx. Incidentally, the cabinet has not determined, Rutte said, whether the influx of asylum seekers is ‘too high or too low’. “But we do have an agreement that sufficient shelter must be able to be achieved.”

In a response, State Secretary Eric van der Burg says that he is ‘studying’ the advice. “Our aim is to send the bill to the House of Representatives as soon as possible.” He seems to stick to the form of the law. A spokeswoman says that the ‘distribution law’ contributes to ‘the realization of reception places that are distributed more fairly across the Netherlands’. “It is clear that more is needed in addition to the law. We are also working hard with all the organizations involved on additional shelter places and are taking measures to get out of the crisis.”

