The cabinet has allocated an amount of 2.7 million euros to make voting more accessible. In this way, people with a physical or mental disability should also be able to vote independently.
The amount will be divided among municipalities according to the number of inhabitants. They can use the contribution as they see fit to improve the accessibility of elections. For example, investments can be made in wheelchair-accessible voting booths or a voting mold for people with a visual impairment.
According to the Ministry of the Interior, there are about 2 million Dutch people for whom it is not possible to vote independently due to a disability. There are also people who cannot read well and therefore cannot vote.
That has to change, says Minister of the Interior Hanke Bruins Slot. “It is important that voters can vote as independently as possible. With this contribution, we support the work that municipalities do in this area with a financial boost.”
Comment can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name are placed. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and therefore put their name to it. Those who still need to enter their name can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Cabinet #million #voting #accessible #people #disabilities
Leave a Reply