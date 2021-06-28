Somnio superyacht model. Somnio

As happened in previous crises, the pandemic has exacerbated global inequality, shooting the number of millionaires to its highest in history: 1 out of every 100 people in the world already belong to that group. The boiling of new and potential clients from the luxury sector has led this Monday to the presentation of the largest superyacht ever built, 222 meters long. The construction is planned as a floating city away from the curious with 39 apartments whose prices will start at 9.5 million euros. The launch of the boat is scheduled in 2024.

The boat, nicknamed SomnioIt was designed by the American investor and businessman Carl le Soeuf, from the sustainable technology company Somnio Global, and will cost 500 million euros to build. The superyacht will be divided into six decks with a helipad, gym, swimming pool, a yacht club for water sports, different restaurants and a wine cellar with capacity for 10,000 bottles of wine. “Nothing has been spared to offer a 6-star service and luxury”, details in a statement Somnio Superyatch, which ensures that your ship will navigate the seas “less traveled”.

Beyond the pomposity of the boat, the company intends to attract customers by selling an immersion experience among millionaires, who will live together on the high seas and who will have to agree on the itinerary that the boat will follow, since they are addresses private, not a cruise with a predefined route. “Somnio it includes the intimacy of a private yacht along with the ability to network with a vibrant community of like-minded owners, ”the investors highlighted. Financial times, in the presentation of the project this Monday.

Another idea that designers bring to the table is the protection provided to the crew by owning a houseboat that can move around the globe. More after a year of pandemic: “First-class medical care will also be available on board, providing apartment owners with the highest level of security away from pandemics and other global risks.”

The superyacht arrives at the best time

The size of the Somnio project and the price of residences show a paradigm shift in the luxury sector, which has also seen sales in the textile sector soar in recent months – the LVMH group sold the first quarter more than in the same months of 2019– or how sports car manufacturers can’t cope – Lamborghini has already sold almost all its production for the rest of the year. In the yacht sector, sales soared almost 50% between January and March compared to 2020, and May was the best month in its history, according to data from BOAT International.

This context has led Carl le Soeuf to venture, for the first time in two decades, to build a superyacht larger than the The world, the largest so far with 196 meters in length and launched into the sea in 2002. This ship follows the same dynamics as the Somnio, with 165 private residences of up to 20 million euros with owners who must agree each year on a tour for the yacht. After a year stopped by the pandemic, like the rest of the cruise ships, The World will be operational again next month, with a post-pandemic itinerary that will cross the Mediterranean during the summer and spend the autumn and winter in the Caribbean.

Jim Dixon, director of Winch Design, one of the studios in charge of designing the Somnio, thinks that compared to the classic luxury of The World and sun and beach destinations, the new superyachts are oriented towards a young and adventurous public. Also towards hybrid boats, which combine leisure with research. “Exploration yachts continue to gain popularity. Customers increasingly want to be able to sail around the world and spend a lot of time on board, in any environment and climate, even the harshest ”, he acknowledged in a recent interview with Forbes. “In the context of the pandemic, some of our clients have focused on a responsible economy, with projects based on respect for nature and its resources,” added the designer.

In this sense, the Somnio It will incorporate technology and equipment for scientists and researchers and on board, its promoters promise, internationally renowned experts will eventually travel to study the oceans.