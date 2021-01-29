José Mourinho simply cannot win as Spurs coach against Jürgen Klopp. In the third attempt there was the third defeat for ‘The Special One’ on Thursday evening. In the half-time break of the game, it should have banged in the Tottenham cabin.
Roberto Firmino took care of the leadership of Liverpool FC almost at half-time. It was an unfortunate deficit at the time for Spurs, who had played a good first half against the Reds. It was introduced via the right side of the Londoners, on which Serge Aurier – as so often – did not look too good. As a result, the Ivorian (together with the injured Harry Kane) was substituted at half time.
The right-back is said to have received this decision anything but good. According to information from Daily Mail after Mourinho had informed him of the decision, a row broke out – inside the cabin it was said to have been “really busy”. Aurier left the stadium immediately after showering and stormed home.
Anyone who knows Mourinho knows that such an action will very likely not remain without consequences.
“The mood of the team has been difficult to accept when you’re losing. It’s difficult to accept the type of goal conceded because in some respects the goal is a replica of the chance they had the first minute. So of course it prevailed an atmosphere where people are not happy, “Mou said after the final whistle.
Another problem child in the Spurs squad is Gedson Fernandes, who was loaned out by Benfica a year ago. Tottenham has a purchase option of 50 million euros for the coming summer, but this will not be drawn. On the contrary: loud Tuttomercatoweb The 22-year-old’s loan will be canceled this winter and the Portuguese will be loaned to Galatasaray instead.
Fernandes only made two appearances this season: once in the Carabao Cup and once in the FA Cup. Against Liverpool, the midfielder was once again not in the squad.