In the elections for constitutional councilors, the municipality of Cabildo, 180 kilometers north of Santiago de Chile, broke its historical support for the left. The turn was drastic and fast. The town of 20,000 inhabitants, where 88% voted to change the Constitution in 2020 and where they supported Gabriel Boric in the first and second presidential rounds, came out en masse on May 7 to vote for the candidates of the Republican Party, of extreme right (39% of the electorate; four points more than the national average). The mining and peasant area, sandwiched between coastal and Andean hills, belongs to the Valparaíso region, where the communes that turned more strongly from left to right were concentrated. Cabildo, which until the 1973 coup was a communist district, hit the highest jump in the region. In a tour carried out this Thursday, the residents did not mention security – the Republicans’ flag of struggle – nor even less the Constitution to explain the change in their vote. The response pointed time and again to the critical assessment of President Gabriel Boric, who has been in office for 15 months.

Vanesa Ríos, 24, voted for Boric and, unlike 62% of Chileans, approved the constitutional proposal presented last September (only 38% of citizens did and the proposal was demolished). In the last election two Sundays ago, however, she voted for a Republican candidate. Boric disappointed me. He has not fulfilled anything that he promised. He said they were going to give us 10% [del dinero de su balance de capitalización individual], which was going to improve public health, but it is the same or worse”, says the owner of the house, mother of two daughters. The waiting lists have been reduced by 32% and the co-payment in the public health system (Fonasa) has ended, but it has not benefited. “For the girls we pay for all the private consultations,” she adds.

A group of neighbors discuss the electoral results in Cabildo. Christopher Venegas

Vanesa’s boyfriend, Fernando Garrido, a 33-year-old miner, shares the sentiment about Boric: “We thought that being left would help us more, who are from the middle class, lower class, but it was the opposite, things got worse”. What do you notice? “Everything is very expensive. The minimum wage rises, but rents and the supermarket too. Now with 500,000 (630 dollars) he is not enough ”, he maintains. On supporting the Republicans, the couple gives no reasons other than the hope that they do better. Juan Olmo, 81, who has voted for the left all his life, on the first Sunday of May supported the party of José Antonio Kast. “Everything went to hell with Boric. Everything they offered and they have done nothing ”, he complains at his sales stand, where he offers everything from masks to jars of honey. Olmo, concerned about the long waiting lists in public health, admits that he does not know much about Kast. He only associates it with a change in the system.

Cabildo, rooted in its traditions and religious festivals, is a quiet municipality. In the ranking of crimes with the greatest social connotation, such as homicides, injuries, rape and robberies, it ranks 233 out of the 346 communes in Chile, according to figures from the Undersecretary for Crime Prevention. People say they feel safe, but regret how the drug has spread in the neighborhoods. In the Plaza de Armas stands a memorial for those executed during the Pinochet dictatorship. The first name that appears is Mario Alvarado Araya, communist mayor until the 1973 coup, half a century ago. He was murdered at the age of 34 a month later. Since the return to democracy, its mayors have always been center-left Christian Democrats, but in the left-wing presidential primaries in 2021 between the communist Daniel Jadue and Boric, 52.5% supported the former compared to 47.4% of the current president.

A cabildana girl plays at the memorial for those executed by politicians during the Pinochet dictatorship. Christopher Venegas

On one of the benches in the square, Cecilia Córdoba, 57, also approved changing the Constitution and voted for Boric, but regrets it. Like several of those consulted for this report, she does not forgive him that she has removed a floor from the withdrawal of 10% of pension savings. In a pandemic, the Chilean Congress allowed three pension fund withdrawals of 10% of the individual capitalization fund. The next two projects (the fourth and the fifth withdrawal) were rejected. In total, more than 50,000 million dollars of the savings passed into the hands of their owners. The measure had a negative effect on inflation, which stands at 11.1% in 12 months. “He lied to the country, I no longer trust him. I voted for him because he said that everything was going to change, but things are worse than before,” says Cecilia, whose main concern is health: “In Chile you have to have money to be healthy.”

What happens in the Cabildo seems to corroborate what some analysts and studies have raised in these two weeks after the election: it is not only a question of a hard right-wing vote, but also of rejection of those who currently have power, that is, government. The director of Data Science at Unholster, Cristóbal Hunneus, has said that, according to his analysis, 16 of the 35 points that the Republican Party obtained are not from the right today and that the support was circumstantial. Now, Kast’s party can consolidate that adherence.

Among the dozens of people consulted for this report, many alleged the almost non-existent information campaign that took place in the last election, the absence of unknown candidates on the ground, and how confusing the similar names on the lists were (the traditional parties were divided into lists with names they had not used before and similar concepts). In some obligatory suffrages, several simply marked for what a loved one told them. Maria Paz Toledo, 33, was one of them. Since the presidential elections, her marine brother was trying to convince her to vote for Kast because she supported the Armed Forces. She then did not allow herself to be influenced and supported Boric, but this time she listened to him and marked for the Republicans.

In the seventh elections in three years and forced to go to the polls, the annulled or blank votes were significant (21.5%). The academic from the Faculty of Economics and Business of the University of Chile, Eduardo Engels, together with other researchers, concluded based on the study of the data that of every 10 new voters, approximately six voted for the Republican Party, three for the remaining right-wing lists (Chile Seguro, from the traditional right, and the Partido de la Gente [de corte populista] and only one for the pro-government left or the center-left. They also raised material to support the theory of the anti-systemic vote, where citizens turn to the spotless shift. For example, more than two out of five voters who voted for the People’s List (left-wing independents linked to the claims of the 2019 social outbreak) in the first process, now opted for candidates from right-wing parties or not to annul.

In Cabildo, one in four voters invalidated the vote. Some declared themselves ignorant or bored on the subject. The most disinterested, like Jorge Latorre, a 48-year-old farmer, does not believe that something will change in his life if one or the other leaves. The day will start at 5:00 a.m. and will end when the sun goes down.