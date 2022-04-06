Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- After six sessions, where the residents of the Rancho Viejo community demanded the municipal authorities for the dismissal of their commissioner, today the request for an assembly to elect a new commissioner was rejected by the Cabildo.

With three votes in favor of the assembly, two abstentions and four against, the inhabitants of Rancho Viejo stormed out of Cabildo dbecause the proposal was rejected of an extraordinary call issued by the Citizen Participation Commission for the election of a new commissioner for the period 2022-2024.

The aldermen Walter Pérez López and José Luis Sánchez Félix, in addition to the trustee Enrique Parra, were the three members of the Cabildo who voted in favor of the residents of this community. However, it was not valid in contrast to the five votes against that the proposal obtained, from councilors Irma Arroyo Rentería, Yaqueline Arce, Silvano Higuera, Edtih Rodríguez and even the municipal president, María Elizalde.

Initially, the inhabitants of the community went to the Mocorito City Hall for a private session with Mayor María Elizalde Ruelas, where they expected a positive response to their fervent request. According to the residents, it was assumed that the request had already been approved and they were only waiting for the date for the new call.

However, they were faced with a refusal when they were informed that the request for a new commissioner election would be put to the consideration of the aldermen.

When it went to the Cabildo, the petition was rejected by a majority of votes, so the residents of Rancho Viejo left the place upset, showing their displeasure with insults and expressions of disagreement.

Given this, citizen María de los Ángeles Espinoza pointed out that it is notorious that shady deals are being handled in relation to the situation, since they have not wanted to provide a favorable solution for the people.

“This was a ghost meeting, because we only came to be given the date for the assembly that had already been approved, but we arrived and they turned the situation around, now telling us no”said.

Likewise, Mrs. Maribel Chiquete, an inhabitant of the town, affirmed that they will continue fighting to resolve this situation, which unfortunately has not been supported by their municipal authorities.

“We will go to the State Congress, and we are going to ask for help from other communities to join us, because the people are not satisfied”he mentioned.