Mocorito, Sinaloa.- The museum to Los Tigres del Norte It is one of the most anticipated works of the Mocoritenses and the population in general, since it isn it will be exhibited original pieces and what are an important part of the history of the Chiefs of Chiefs, as well as their facilities and technology have created great expectations in society.

And in search of keeping this enclosure protected, the council of Mocorito, Sinaloa, approved the purchase of the insurance policy for the collection and building of the Museum to the Tigres del Norteas well as the purchase of uniforms for Public Security elements of the municipality.

“This is a purchase that will be annually where the architectural equipment and also the museum heritage are protected,” were the words of Pedro Sánchez, director of the museum.

He stressed that this action not only protects the piece donated by the Tigres del Norte, but also what was done inside the museum, which had a cost of 10 million pesos, due to the large amount of technology that the museum has. He stressed that each year they will pay 266 thousand pesos.

He said that the insurance is very broad and protects them in case of fire, theft, flood, assault, it covers property, cash, devices such as the elevator and even windows.

Read more: DIF Angostura celebrates Children’s Day in communities

He said that the group asks that at the time of transporting the goods that they donated to this property, they do so with insurance.