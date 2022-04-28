Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- The councilors of the Mazatlán City Council, in a Cabildo Session, spoke in favor of the point of agreement presented by the PAS mayor, Francisca Osuna Velarde, who demands A feasibility study is prepared so that the beaches of the municipality have adequate infrastructure to be inclusive.

The councilor of Morena Roberto Rodríguez, stressed that this project comes from the previous administration that at the time promoted together with the president of the DIF Mazatlán, it required an investment of 12 million pesos and especially the permits of the federal authority.

If today “they allowed the construction of a restaurant, why not push for the inclusive beach,” said the councilman.

The mayor commented that he supports this proposal, but it will have to be specified in a beach, otherwise it could not be specified in this government.

Mazatlan Council approves agreement to create inclusive beach | Photo: Víctor Hugo Olivas/ Debate

The PAN councilor Martin Pérez stressed that Mazatlán must join in having inclusive beaches as other countries already have and this as a tourist destination gives greater impetus.

The morenista councilor Claudia Peña Chico, recommended that the DIF System be invited to join this proposal, since they have much to contribute.

The entire council promised to promote this point, first turn it into an opinion and then approve it to start working on the inclusive beach.