There are small details that haunt the leaders of the border in their political careers. The governor of Tamaulipas, Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca, a seemingly daily act in the city of Reynosa, when he was mayor in 2005, stained him. In a celebration of Children’s Day, he allowed toys to be distributed to the little ones that were signed by a well-known name: Osiel Cárdenas Guillén, leader of the Gulf Cartel. Ten years after that, when he was about to become a senator for the conservative PAN, a DEA report placed him in a 2012 meeting with Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán in Baja California Sur and the then Secretary of Public Security, Genaro García Luna, today prosecuted by the United States for drug trafficking. Those alleged connections and other more concrete ones that point to money laundering and tax fraud have created a political earthquake in Mexico. The Prosecutor’s Office has put in check the governor, who is the opponent of the president, a few months before the legislative and local elections.

The case of Cabeza de Vaca joins that of four other governors of Tamaulipas, penetrated to the bone by the drug cartels. Three and a half million inhabitants, one of the most coveted borders for drug trafficking located in the Gulf of Mexico, a step away from Texas and almost 30 years of governments that have allowed, collaborated and even directed criminal operations in the territory.

From the mandate of Manuel Cavazos Lerma (from 1993 to 1999) – accused of money laundering and whom a Los Zetas leader pointed out in a trial for meeting with a rival cartel – to Cabeza de Vaca, there is not a single governor of the entity that has not been marked by possible links with organized crime. Tomás Yarrington (from 1999 to 2004), arrested in 2017 and awaiting trial in the United States for drug trafficking; Eugenio Hernández (from 2005 to 2010), accused of money laundering and imprisoned; and Edigio Torres Cantú (from 2011 to 2016), reported for cover-ups and crime in 2017.

Cabeza de Vaca won the 2016 elections and his term ends in 2022. The hook of the Prosecutor’s Office has been directed towards the parliamentary immunity that he maintains to be able to be tried for these crimes. The body has sent a request to the federal Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of withdrawing the jurisdiction there. A decision that, if the Prosecutor’s Office is right, must be transferred to the Tamaulipas state Congress and supported by a two-thirds majority, something unlikely since 23 of its 36 members are PAN militants, the same party as the defendant. .

The coup by the Prosecutor’s Office, whose investigation has included the complaint of some members of the Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Morena) party, puts the governor of an opposition party on the ropes at a key moment: prior to the elections in which in June the Chamber of Deputies is renewed, 15 governors and 2,000 other positions are elected. In addition, it delivers a definitive message to the rest of the associate governors against the president, an organization called Alianza Federalista, to which Cabeza de Vaca and nine other leaders face the Administration on crucial issues such as budgets, fighting organized crime and strategy. to cope with the pandemic. Some critics of the federal government denounce an electoral persecution rather than a search for justice and the fight against organized crime.

Among the evidence collected by the Prosecutor’s Office, through the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) to request the violation, is a money laundering network between the governor, some front men and members of his family. According to the file, mentioned by the Mexican media Emeequis in December, the governor won the tender for a public work in 2017 that was never built and was pocketed through a shell company 48.6 million pesos (about 2.4 million pesos). dollars) and another 33.5 million (1.6 million dollars) through other operations with his brother José Manuel. In addition, the investigation against Cabeza de Vaca that was expanded throughout 2020 included up to 20 properties in Texas, valued at 10 million dollars, and 10 companies with addresses in California and Seattle (United States), only two of them active , according to the report.

His inexplicable enrichment due to the political position he held in those years is not the only thing that the Prosecutor’s Office has documented. The DEA and the Treasury Department have been investigating him for years for money laundering, bank fraud and for possible links with the Gulf Cartel. In addition, the former head of Pemex, and today prosecuted for his links with the Odebrecht corruption scheme, Emilio Lozoya, pointed to Cabeza de Vaca among dozens of legislators who had accepted bribes in exchange for voting in favor of the energy reform of President Enrique Peña Grandchild.

Cabeza de Vaca was born in September 1967 in Reynosa, one of the main cities of Tamaulipas, which governed from 2005 to 2007. He studied Business Administration and Marketing in Houston (Texas). And during his college years in the United States, he was arrested for a case of theft of weapons from a couple in a truck, as documented by Rojas’s complaint against him filed with the Prosecutor’s Office. This episode in his life accompanied him especially during his election campaign for governor in 2016 and he asserted that it was a mistake. The photo of his youthful face in a McAllen (Texas) police station circulated, however, among the attacks of his rivals.

Before beginning his political career, he founded a family business Productos Chamoyadas, specializing in one of the typical Mexican sweets. The business grew and together with his brothers, one of them is today a senator of the republic for the PAN in Tamaulipas, he founded a government contractor company that has carried out works for Pemex and the National Water Commission. Cornered by the Prosecutor’s Office this Wednesday, the governor attacked the Government: “It was of minimal political decency to summon me to appear a year ago, not now that the elections begin. What a coincidence!”.

