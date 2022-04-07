Cabello to the FAC: Planes with Colombian cocaine are shot down in Venezuela

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Diosdado Cabello, Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela.
Diosdado Cabello, Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela.
Cabello blamed President Iván Duque for drug trafficking in Colombia and the crimes of leaders.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 06, 2022, 08:42 PM
Given the statements made by the Commander of the Colombian Air Force, General Ramsés Rueda, on Venezuela’s lack of will to combat drug trafficking, The first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) Diosdado Cabello, assured that these accusations are false.
(Also read: In Venezuela they do nothing against drug trafficking: FAC commander)
Cabello insisted that Colombia is bothered by “the downed planes” in Venezuelan territory and that they transport Colombian cocaine, he also insisted that the operations carried out in the state of Apure against irregular groups are annoying for the neighboring country.
During his television program, Cabello insisted that the so-called Colombian Drug Trafficking Armed Terrorist Groups (Tancol) will be fought by the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (Fanb).
The also deputy insisted that the issue of drug trafficking is handled directly by President Iván Duque, whom he reminded that he would leave power in 130 days. He also took the opportunity to single out the president for the deaths of social leaders in Colombia.
ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
WEATHER CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS
More news
Despite economic improvement, March inflation soars in Venezuela
Hungary and Serbia, two Putin allies reinforced at the polls
April 06, 2022, 08:42 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Cabello #FAC #Planes #Colombian #cocaine #shot #Venezuela
Leave a Reply