Thursday, April 7, 2022
Cabello to the FAC: Planes with Colombian cocaine are shot down in Venezuela

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 7, 2022
in World
God given hair

Diosdado Cabello, Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela.

Cabello blamed President Iván Duque for drug trafficking in Colombia and the crimes of leaders.

Given the statements made by the Commander of the Colombian Air Force, General Ramsés Rueda, on Venezuela’s lack of will to combat drug trafficking, The first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) Diosdado Cabello, assured that these accusations are false.

Cabello insisted that Colombia is bothered by “the downed planes” in Venezuelan territory and that they transport Colombian cocaine, he also insisted that the operations carried out in the state of Apure against irregular groups are annoying for the neighboring country.

During his television program, Cabello insisted that the so-called Colombian Drug Trafficking Armed Terrorist Groups (Tancol) will be fought by the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (Fanb).

The also deputy insisted that the issue of drug trafficking is handled directly by President Iván Duque, whom he reminded that he would leave power in 130 days. He also took the opportunity to single out the president for the deaths of social leaders in Colombia.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
WEATHER CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS

