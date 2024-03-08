The immediate future of Jonathan Rodríguez has become too complicated, the player along with his agent have pushed to leave América for the MLS and although at some point they considered that the battle was won and the move was imminent, they did not expect that The Portland Timbers would seek to change the terms of the transfer, a fact that has not complicated everything. Now, the Uruguayan is training again with the Eagles shirt, but he will still not be taken into account.
Although since yesterday 'cabecita' returned to normal work with América, André Jardine's decision in conjunction with the club's board of directors is to keep Jonathan out of formal activity until further notice, this being the case, it is a fact that the forward He will not be taken into account for the game against Tigres this weekend, since the player has not clarified his final decision to the people in the nest.
In this way, Jonathan is about to accumulate three games in a row without being called up by Jardine, the two visits in Jalisco, one against Atlas and another against Chivas and now the duel against the Tigres, all complex games of important importance. This scenario will remain until the player confirms his continuity, his sale is completed or, in any case, the MLS market closes and perhaps, today being the most viable, Portland Timbers confirms that they will no longer look for Rodríguez, who of all forms is losing value in Coapa.
