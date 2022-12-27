Chiara Ferragni replies to the haters after the bikini walk in the snow

Chiara Ferragni never ceases to be talked about: this time the influencer ended up in the crosshairs of haters for taking a walk in the snow in a bikini.

In fact, the digital entrepreneur has published a series of videos and some photos that immortalize her together with her husband Fedez while walking in the snow only with boots and a bikini.

“Stupidity is expressed in many ways,” someone immediately wrote in the comments. And again: “You are ridiculous”. Other users, on the other hand, were amazed at how Chiara Ferragni defied the cold.

Among these there are also those who wished the influencer to get sick. “You have a fever and you will get the flu” wrote a user on social media.

A malice to which Chiara Ferragni has always responded on social media, with a video posted on her Tik Tok profile. The influencer made the gesture of the horns as a sign of superstition by adding: “Ma tiè, col cavolo”.