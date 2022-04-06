When we think of Balkan cuisine, it is possible that the first things that come to mind are hearty stews, meats and all kinds of spreads for an aperitif, but there are also areas where a lot of vegetables are prepared, both cooked and raw. Macedonia is one of the most fertile regions, with an orchard that offers everything from apples to vegetables, including tomatoes, peppers – with which they prepare the delicious ajvar-, grapes, watermelons, peaches, tomatoes and peppers in season.

My friend Nikola Lazovski, a Macedonian based in Barcelona and author of this recipe, tells me that “cabbage in a salad is very typical throughout the Balkans, and specifically in Macedonia it is usually combined with carrots and beets or radishes, all whatever is fresh and from the area”. Another salad that is eaten with the intention of strengthening the immune system -it is cold there in winter and we must try to keep viruses at bay, although it is our entire diet and not a particular dish that will help us in these tasks- is the grated apple, beet and carrot.

If we are not very good at cutting the cabbage finely and we suspect that it may be a bit coarse when we bite, we can previously dress it with part of the vinaigrette and let it rest for half an hour: the acid of the vinegar -Nikola uses balsamic of Modena, I I’ve replicated it with apple cider vinegar and it works great too- and the salt will help it soften and make it a much more enjoyable bite.

Although as it is it is very good, surely a little smoked salmon or trout, some anchovies, bonito in oil or a few cubes of cheese are to die for; Nuts also seem to be good guests at that party and dehydrated fruits such as dried apricots or raisins can add a touch of joy. If what we want is more acidity, we can leave the cucumber pickling in the fridge from the day before with a mixture of vinegar, water, salt and sugar (and since we are preparing more, because it lasts for days and we can add it from a plate of vegetarian lentils to a melted cheese sandwich).

Difficulty

The one to cut the cabbage very fine.

Ingredients

For 4 people (as a side dish)

250g white cabbage

250g red cabbage

2 fresh carrots

1 small cucumber

1 handful of parsley leaves

½ teaspoon cumin seeds

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill

virgin olive oil

Balsamic or apple cider vinegar

Salt

Pepper

A pinch of garlic powder

Preparation

Cut the two cabbages very thin, with a mandolin -very carefully so as not to cut yourself- or a sharp knife and be patient. Grate the carrots and chop the cucumber into small cubes. Chop the dill. Prepare the dressing with oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, cumin and garlic powder. Stir well. Mix the vinaigrette well with the rest of the ingredients, rest for 10 minutes and serve.

