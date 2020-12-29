Albacete closes a disastrous 2020 with the hope that the new year will be different. The team from La Mancha returned to training yesterday and fortunately no positives have been recorded in their squad. In addition, Roman Zozulia already exercises with his teammates after overcoming the coronavirus.

The first test of 2021 for the white team will be on Sunday against the Malaga in Carlos Belmonte, and about this meeting the left-handed side Diego Caballo has highlighted that “We knew we had to beat Mirandés, we were fortunate to score two goals and not to receive, emotionally it is good for us to achieve a victory after a long time without winning, it is not easy to be in the situation we are in, but winning at Anduva has freed us“.

Albacete faces a start to the year facing direct rivals to avoid relegation and Caballo has stressed that “all the rivals are direct, no matter the position in the table, we have to get on all the trains and the first one is to beat Malaga“.

For the clash against the Andalusian team, Alejandro Menéndez will not be able to count on the Álvaro Jiménez and Boyomo sanctioned.