‘Caballo’ Márquez climbed onto the rostrum to rebuke a fan in Santa Marta, video

Ricardo Marquez
The striker scored one of the goals in the tie between Unión Magdalena and Santa Fe, this Saturday.
Ricardo ‘Caballo’ Márquez was one of the great protagonists of the match that Unión Magdalena beat Santa Fe 2-0 in Santa Marta and that, in the end, those led by Hubert Bodhert managed to tie.
Márquez scored the second goal for Unión, in the 16th minute, by taking out two men in the area, including goalkeeper Ántony Silva, and finishing with an empty goal to make it 2-0.
Unión could not maintain the advantage and that generated the anger of the fans. And in the midst of this scenario, the samarium attacker starred in an incident at the end of the game.
A video circulating on social networks shows Márquez jumping towards the western stand of the Sierra Nevada stadium to rebuke a fan.
The journalist Isauro Rodríguez, on his Twitter account (X) explained the situation. Apparently, some fans began to insult Márquez’s father and for this reason, the player went up to the stands to defend him.
The following happened in the Sierra Nevada, once the game between ‘Bananeros’ and ‘Cardenales’ was over.
Apparently, a fan was arguing with Ricardo Márquez’s father and then it is seen how the striker tries to rebuke the supporter in the stands.
Fortunately nothing serious happened. pic.twitter.com/MEnmsFEH3x
— IsauroRodríguez⚽🎙📻 (@IsaRodriguez91) August 20, 2023
The fourth consecutive tie for Unión Magdalena keeps the team in the relegation zone of the second division of Colombian soccer.
