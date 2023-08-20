Sunday, August 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

‘Caballo’ Márquez climbed onto the rostrum to rebuke a fan in Santa Marta, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 20, 2023
in Sports
0
‘Caballo’ Márquez climbed onto the rostrum to rebuke a fan in Santa Marta, video

Close


Close

Ricardo Marquez

Ricardo Marquez

Ricardo Marquez

The striker scored one of the goals in the tie between Unión Magdalena and Santa Fe, this Saturday.

Ricardo ‘Caballo’ Márquez was one of the great protagonists of the match that Unión Magdalena beat Santa Fe 2-0 in Santa Marta and that, in the end, those led by Hubert Bodhert managed to tie.

See also  Alexander Mejía: strong position of Unión Magdalena after accusation of racism

Márquez scored the second goal for Unión, in the 16th minute, by taking out two men in the area, including goalkeeper Ántony Silva, and finishing with an empty goal to make it 2-0.

Union Magdalena vs. Santa Fe

Union Magdalena vs. Santa Fe

Unión could not maintain the advantage and that generated the anger of the fans. And in the midst of this scenario, the samarium attacker starred in an incident at the end of the game.

A video circulating on social networks shows Márquez jumping towards the western stand of the Sierra Nevada stadium to rebuke a fan.

The journalist Isauro Rodríguez, on his Twitter account (X) explained the situation. Apparently, some fans began to insult Márquez’s father and for this reason, the player went up to the stands to defend him.

The fourth consecutive tie for Unión Magdalena keeps the team in the relegation zone of the second division of Colombian soccer.

See also  Alberto Gamero, sad for not receiving tribute from Unión Magdalena

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Caballo #Márquez #climbed #rostrum #rebuke #fan #Santa #Marta #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Passenger tried to smuggle a grenade on board a plane in Vladivostok

Passenger tried to smuggle a grenade on board a plane in Vladivostok

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result