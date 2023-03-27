‘Caballo’ Márquez, against Junior: “For me he is not yet one of the so-called greats”

Unión Magdalena and Junior staged a pale duel, in the coastal classic on date 10. A tie to two goals, in which the Barranquilleros started winning and, towards the end of the commitment, the Samarios ended up equalizing the actions.

During the press conference, the words of striker Ricardo Márquez were supportive of his teammates and the coach, since the questions from some journalists caused discomfort.

In the midst of this situation, the “Horse” ignited the controversy. Everything, to refer to the greatness of Junior from Barranquilla.

Is Junior one of the greats?

“We spent the whole game holding the ball for them, taking them little by little, with Junior who didn’t feel comfortable with the game, and we tired them out. They had two and those entered, they are a team that is called to be great, for me it is a team that when I have it in charge is the same as mine. But what he has is one of those called to be great, not yet for me, because today this was not seen” (sic), said Marquez.

Different positions have emerged after his words, a trend already on social networks.

In addition, the attacker defended Claudio Rodríguez, as the strategist seemed quite uncomfortable with the questions from the communicators, demanding respect and consideration.

