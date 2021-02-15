Rocking horse turns 200 and the historic weather vane has one more chapter to offer. The symbol that gave it its name on February 15, 1821When a grocery store was installed on the current corner of Rivadavia and Emilio Miter, it will return to the neighborhood next week. In principle it will be a year, but perhaps it will be extended for a longer time.

“An Italian, Nicolás Vila, bought land on the current corner of Rivadavia and Emilio Miter and installed a grocery store that had a weather vane in the shape of a horse. Over time, the grocery store became a symbol, a geographical reference of the time, and finally it is the one that gives the neighborhood its name, “said Marina Buzio, a member of the Historical Board, in statements to the Télam agency.

The weather vane, over time, became a museum piece. It is in the Museum of Luján, but as of next Wednesday, and by the management of different neighborhood organizations and Commune 6, it will be exhibited in the Luis Perlotti Museum, in Pujol 644, where it already had a space in 2010. The idea is to extend the loan as much as possible and get the weather vane to stay in the neighborhood.

“The area had no name, it was part of the Requejo Payments, and it was in what was the town of San José de Flores, which was annexed to the city of Buenos Aires in 1880,” Buzio continued his story.

The historic Caballito weather vane in the Luis Perlotti Museum, where he will return to celebrate the neighborhood’s 200 years.

In addition, he said that the weather vane “changed place over the years, until in 1925 its owner donated it to the Luján Museum, where it has been exhibited ever since.” A replica was placed five years ago on the corner of Emilio Miter and Rivadavia, where today is the Marianist school.

“The neighbors want the weather vane as a loan to celebrate 200 years of the neighborhood. It will be in the Luis Perlotti, since the museum pieces can only be loaned to another museum “said Buzio, and stressed that “Caballito is the only Buenos Aires neighborhood whose name came from an object.”

The weather vane had its first return to the neighborhood in 2010, after 85 years of being in the Museum of Luján. At that time he was also in the Perlotti and there were even attempts to make him stay there, but they did not prosper.

The 200 years of the neighborhood had a first brief celebration this Monday morning, when a plaque was placed that recalls that in Rivadavia and Emilio Miter the traditional weather vane was erected for the first time. The coronavirus pandemic meant that the celebrations did not have the dimension originally imagined by the neighbors.

The historic Caballito tram and its traditional rides, now interrupted by the pandemic.

Caballito is the neighborhood that holds the title of being the geographic center of the City, located at 635 Martín de Gainza street, very close to the Ferro Carril Oeste club. The neighborhood has 482 blocks and about 200,000 residents, according to the 2010 census.

“At the beginning of the last century, Caballito had several ancient palaces, such as the Lambaré or the Carú, architectural jewels that were demolished”, Buzio recalled.

Another of the neighborhood’s emblems is the Historic Tram, which in the days before the pandemic and the coronavirus restrictions, was a classic weekend walk, with lines of families to take the free walk from Bonifacio and Emilio Miter, in front of the Polvorín workshop.

The neighborhood is located in one of the highest areas of the City and its limits are to the south by Avenida Directory, to the east by Avenida La Plata, half a block from Rivadavia and Rio de Janeiro, while to the north by Angel Gallardo, San Martin, Juan B Justo and to the west by Donato Alvarez and Curapaligüe.

A plaque placed this Monday indicates the original location of the historic weather vane that gave Caballito its name.

A plaque in Emilio Miter and Rivadavia will be added another in the geographic center. And a tour is planned in a historical bus starting from the bar The Old Mailbox, in Espinosa and Neuquén.

As part of the 200-year celebrations, 200 trees will be planted in neighborhood parks.

They will be native specimens and the former are intended for Centennial Park. They are expected to form a small urban forest in the central sector of the park.

The rest will be distributed among other green spaces, such as Plaza Irlanda or Parque Rivadavia.

SC