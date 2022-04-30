The Caballeros de Culiacán suffered their sixth consecutive loss tonight, after falling by a score of 96-81 against the Ostioneros de Guaymas, in the first of the series that is being held at the Juan S. Millán Sports Center.

The culichis could not break with the string of disasters, much less get out of the basement of the general standing. This was the 13th loss of the season for the culichis, this in 15 games played.

The Cabs will no longer come out of last place in the first round of the Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit, as they play the last series of this stage against Guaymas.

For Guaymas, Jamal Tate stood out with 26 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, while for Caballeros Sam Daniel was the most outstanding player with 18 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists.

This Saturday the second game of the series between Caballeros and Ostioneros will be played, a duel that will be played at the Culichi Fortress at 8:05 p.m.