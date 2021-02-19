There is never truce in the crossfire between Vigo City Council and the Celtic. Mayor Abel Caballero and the president of the celestial club Carlos Mouriño have become entangled again by the endless reform of Bullets. The order launched by one of the parties has received, how could it be otherwise, a similar response from the other. In this case, the Celtic entity requested the annulment of a agreement signed in 2015 and the local government has counterattacked demanding a justification of the expenses or the return of 2 million euros.

When cordiality still reigned between Caballero and Mouriño, Celta and the City Council signed a collaboration agreement six years ago, of up to 2 million euros, to execute the stadium remodeling master plan. Since then, the relationship between the two parties has continued to deteriorate due to the Balaídos reform and the construction of the Afouteza sports city outside of Vigo.

As reported Europa Press, the local government board of the olívico town hall has rejected the request made last July by Celta to review, due to nullity, the agreement and has addressed the club to claim that justify the expenses and works carried out with a charge of 2 million euros or, otherwise, you will have to pay that amount in full to the municipal administration. The two parties accuse each other of having breached the agreement.

The umpteenth controversy comes in the countdown so that the works return to Balaídos with the demolition of the current stand of Marker. Caballero has announced that the reform of this sector, which will later be built closer to the field of play, will start in the month of March.