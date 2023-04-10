Cabal exploded against the Ministry of Health: ‘Shameful’

The caleño tennis player Juan Sebastián Cabal, recognized for starring with his friend and partner Robert Farah in the best duo in the history of Colombia, has captured the attention of thousands of Internet users due to his reaction to a message from the Ministry of Health on Twitter.

This, within the framework of their debut in the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000, a tournament that begins this Sunday and in which Cabal and Farah defend the points obtained last year after reaching the final of the contest.

Cabal goes against the Ministry of Health

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah Photo: Cesar Melgarejo – WEATHER

This weekend, in the official account of the portfolio directed by Dr. Carolina Corcho, an infographic entitled: “Energy drinks: how to consume them responsibly?”.

The graph implied that you should not drink energy drinks on a regular basis. “Maximum two units per day,” read the text of the design.

Before this image, Cabal – little active on Twitter – decided to react.



“Shameful that a health ministry promotes the consumption of these drinks!!!” (sic), he pointed out, citing the infographic that later disappeared from the official account of the Ministry.

Cabal’s message, which went viral, sparked a whole debate about the meaning of the message. While some argue that the graph did not promote the consumption of energy drinks, others argue that the entity cannot recommend consuming even two units.

Infographic energy drinks- Ministry of Health.

Doctors have warned for years about the risks of stimulant drinks due to their dose of sugar and caffeine.

Likewise, it is suggested not to abuse their consumption and not to combine them with alcoholic beverages.

