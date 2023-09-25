Robert Farah and Juan Sebastián Cabal announced their absence at the Challenger in Bogotá. Colombian tennis players will not be able to say goodbye to the capital’s public in the 125 category competition of the ATP Challenger Tour due to physical problems.

The Colombian duo had confirmed, a few weeks ago, his official retirement from tennis after finishing the season and after completing a successful career in national and international sports.

Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah had confirmed in a press conference held in August, their participation in the Challenger in Bogotá to say goodbye to the public.

“We will say goodbye here with the Colombian public with our last professional tournament in the Bogotá Challenger, which would be in the last week of September.”

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastián Cabal Photo: Néstor Gómez – EL TIEMPO

The farewell will have to wait

In the last hours, Colombian tennis players They indicated that they will not be able to be in the Challenger ATP 125 Bogotá 2023, because Juan Sebastián Cabal suffers from some back problems that prevent him from competing in the tournament that takes place on a clay surface.

“I have bad news, unfortunately I have been recovering from a back injury, we have been training these days and Unfortunately we will not be able to compete this week here in Bogotá. We are not 100% ready to compete,” Cabal explained in a video published on X.

Juan Sebastiá Cabal and Robert Farah.

Although they will not compete, Robert Farah and Juan Sebastián Cabal will have a tribute by the organizers of the tennis competition in the capital, where their successful sports career will be celebrated and they will say goodbye as great figures of white sports in the country.

The tribute ceremony It will take place this Sunday, October 1, around 10:00 in the morning, Colombian time.

“We want to invite you all to come to the tournament, to see tennis at its highest level and also to witness the tribute that they are going to pay us this Sunday, the day of the final, at 10:00 in the morning. For us it would be very special if the stands are filled,” said Farah.

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastián Cabal will not be at the DirecTV Open Tennis in Bogotá this week.

Cabal has back discomfort. pic.twitter.com/eQgk20RGQX — Hector Edo. Chavez (@hectorechavez) September 25, 2023

