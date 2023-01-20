Friday, January 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cabal and Farah qualify for the round of 16 of the Australian Open

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 20, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah

Photo:

to the beautiful Getty Images – AFP

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah

The Colombians await their rivals in the next round.

The Russian tennis player Daniel Medvedevfinalist of the last two editions ofthe Australian Open, was eliminated on Friday in the third round of the Grand Slam against the American Sebastian Korda 7-6 (9/7), 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), while the Colombians Robert Farah and Juan Cabal they advanced in the doubles tournament.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

See also  Vincenzo Nibali: his last Giro d'Italia, emotional farewell, video

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Cabal #Farah #qualify #Australian #Open

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Hirving Lozano's departure from Napoli is almost inevitable

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result