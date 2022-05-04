Cabal and Farah make their debut with a long-suffering victory at the Madrid Masters

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Colombian tennis players Cabal and Farah advance in their season on clay.
They qualified for the second round after overcoming a difficult match.
May 04, 2022, 08:04 AM
Colombian tennis players Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah They achieved this Wednesday morning a hard-fought classification to the second round of the Masters 1,000 in Madrid.
The Colombian pair defeated South African Klaasen and Japanese McLachlan 6-7(8), 7-6(3), 11-9 in their first match in Madrid to advance to the round of 16.
Now the Colombians will face the Canadian Auger-Aliassime and the Bulgarian Dimitrov.
