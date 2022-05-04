Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Cabal and Farah make their debut with a long-suffering victory at the Madrid Masters

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 4, 2022
in Sports
Cabal and Farah

Colombian tennis players Cabal and Farah advance in their season on clay.

They qualified for the second round after overcoming a difficult match.

They qualified for the second round after overcoming a difficult match.

Colombian tennis players Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah They achieved this Wednesday morning a hard-fought classification to the second round of the Masters 1,000 in Madrid.

The Colombian pair defeated South African Klaasen and Japanese McLachlan 6-7(8), 7-6(3), 11-9 in their first match in Madrid to advance to the round of 16.

Now the Colombians will face the Canadian Auger-Aliassime and the Bulgarian Dimitrov.

SPORTS

