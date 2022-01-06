Friday, January 7, 2022
Cabal and Farah, in trouble and stranded on the way to the Australian Open

by admin
January 6, 2022
in Sports
Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah

They are going to play their first ‘grand slam’ of 2021.

Colombian doubles players Juan Sebastian Cabal Y Robert Farah they suffered several times the cancellation of the flights that would transfer them from Los Angeles to Australia for the dispute of the Open of that country

This Thursday, the tennis players were still trapped at the Los Angeles airport, also victims of the lack of personnel in the airlines by covid-19.

“It seems that getting to Australia is going to be an impossible mission,” Cabal wrote accompanying a photo where he is with his children and Farah at the airport.

SPORTS

